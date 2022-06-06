Mansfield charity shop volunteers honoured with prestigious award

The team of volunteers at the British Heart Foundation shop, on Regent Street, have been honoured by the charity ‘for their drive and compassion’, to mark the national volunteers week.

The charity said it wanted to honour some of its 17,000 retail volunteers ‘who generously give the gift of time in their local high street and home shops’ which raise money to fund research into heart and circulatory disease.

The group of volunteers from the BHF shop in Mansfield won the award for their drive and compassion within their roles.

The Mansfield British Heart Foundation shop team.

Karen Wilson, BHF area manager, who nominated the team and said: “When you look up the word ‘team’ in a dictionary, it says ‘come together to achieve a common goal’.

“The Mansfield team are not a team because they work together, they are a team because they respect, trust and care for each other. I love coming to the store and seeing them all always smiling.”

One of the volunteers said: “Volunteering has bought me out of my comfort zone and I cherish the friendships I have made here.”

BHF said a recent survey of its volunteers found respondents said giving their time to good causes helped improve their mental wellbeing and ward off feelings of loneliness.

Sarah Boardman, BHF retail volunteering operations manager, said; “Our shop volunteers play such a vital role to help the BHF continue raising funds for life-saving research.