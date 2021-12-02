Hetty’s, which helps families affected by a loved one’s substance misuse, has been at Marlborough House, Woodhouse Road, for 12 years.

On hearing the news the charity launched a Gofundme appeal led by its chief executive Debbie Knowles, calling for people to 'Sponsor a Brick' to help fund a move.

The charity has provided help for 25 years, growing from a single support group in 1996, to delivering a variety of services supporting over 250 families.

Hetty's home at Marlborough House which is to be sold

Debbie, who has been with the service for around 20 years, said: "Tragically, after 12 years making our premises Marlborough House a friendly, caring home from home for Hetty’s clients and the powerful, life changing work we deliver, we’re shocked to be informed our precious building is heart-breakingly being sold.

"There’s no animosity with our landlady, she is lovely, it is just one of those things that the house is being sold, but the news has come as a devastating blow to us all leaving staff and volunteers feeling lost and uncertain for the future.”

Debbie said that the charity was viewing the upheaval as “an opportunity for a positive fresh start” and was still “dedicated to making a stand” for families affected by substance misuse.

Mansfield charity Hetty's in sponsor a brick appeal

It hopes to purchase rather than rent its next venue.

She added: "We need a forever home, one that nobody can rock, threaten or remove. A home with a bright future, with developmental growth for families, children, volunteers and the wider community for years to come.

“Demand for Hetty’s services continues to rise, especially since the pandemic. Ownership rather than rental will give us the freedom to build our existing services, expand our charitable trading activities and volunteer opportunities, raise self-sustained funds, and ensure security and longevity for essential family support. We want to say to Mansfield and Nottinghamshire families, we are here for you.”

“We hope people will sponsor our appeal, although aware that not everyone can donate money, but they can have an impact with cake and coffee mornings, tombolas, sponsored events, placing donation boxes in the community, or becoming a Hetty’s fundraising volunteer.”