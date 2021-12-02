The RSPCA shelter at Radcliffe-on-Trent is caring for lots of four-legged friends, dogs and cats, who need a bit of love and a special place to curl up and call home.
Some are abandoned, others strays, some have lost their owners in sad circumstances, some by death or illness, or there are owners who break their hearts because they can’t take care of their pets, for any number of complex reasons from family break-ups, to financial difficulties to moving house. Sadly some been the victims of cruelty or attacked by other animals.
Whatever the reason, they all need a kind person, caring couple or a fantastic family to provide them with a safe, warm, caring home.
Here are just some of the wonderful animals waiting to be adopted…
1. Lovely lady Lola is longing for a loving home
Meet lovely Lola. She is a one year old Bulldog. Lola has a cheeky, mischievous personality but is extremely loving and cuddly. Lola is a strong young lady and needs to be walked on a harness. She needs an experienced owner in bull breeds who understands brachycephalic and how Lola may struggle in warmer weather, unable to cool herself down properly. Placing her at an extreme risk for developing heatstroke or heat exhaustion. She will benefit from further training and will need someone at home most of the time as she has been known to be destructive when left for too long. Lola can be rehomed with another dog, preferably a male who will be comfortable with her boisterous nature. In the right home Lola will make a fantastic addition to an active family. I may live with dogs. She cannot live with cats but may live with secondary school age children, who will adore her. To adopt Lola see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/lola/
Photo: RSPCA
2. Lovely Olivia adores company and needs a special home
Meet our lovely Olivia. The pretty five year old domestic shirt hair has been in RSPCA care for 12 months due to legal reasons. Originally from a multi-cat household of over 25 cats, Olivia has never been in a normal pet home or been exposed to everyday household objects such as washing machines, televisions and the normal hustle and bustle of everyday life. For this reason, she needs an experienced cat owner. Olivia has a beautiful sweet nature and adores company, she is very affectionate and enjoys a cuddle. Olivia is playful and inquisitive but will still need extra time to settle into her new home, with another cat in the household.
If you are looking for two cats, Olivia came in with Cupid and they can be rehomed together. She may live with cats and dogs, and primary school age children. To give her a home visit:https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/olivia/
Photo: RSPCA
3. Charismatic Coco is a sociable, friendly girl with a great smile
Meet charismatic Coco. The adorable German Shepherd Cross is just seven months old. She is a very sociable, friendly girl who will make a great addition to a family. She has had a little training in her previous home but this will need continuing. Coco is looking for somebody who is home most of the time in order to meet her training needs and keep her busy. She may live with dogs but cannot live with cats. She may live with primary school age children. To give Coco her forever home visit: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/coco/
Photo: RSPCA
4. Sweet Rab was attacked by a dog and needs caring owner to give him fuss
Meet beautiful Rab, he is a lovely lad who really enjoys being outdoors. The striking five-year-old domestic short hair came into the RSPCA's care having been attacked by a dog, which unfortunately resulted in him having his leg amputated. Rab is looking for somebody who understands his independent nature, he loves a fuss but also enjoys being out and about exploring. He is playful and inquisitive, a real sweet boy looking for his perfect pad. He cannot live with cats or dogs. He may live with caring secondary school age children. To adopt Rab see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/rab/
Photo: RSPCA