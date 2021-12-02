1. Lovely lady Lola is longing for a loving home

Meet lovely Lola. She is a one year old Bulldog. Lola has a cheeky, mischievous personality but is extremely loving and cuddly. Lola is a strong young lady and needs to be walked on a harness. She needs an experienced owner in bull breeds who understands brachycephalic and how Lola may struggle in warmer weather, unable to cool herself down properly. Placing her at an extreme risk for developing heatstroke or heat exhaustion. She will benefit from further training and will need someone at home most of the time as she has been known to be destructive when left for too long. Lola can be rehomed with another dog, preferably a male who will be comfortable with her boisterous nature. In the right home Lola will make a fantastic addition to an active family. I may live with dogs. She cannot live with cats but may live with secondary school age children, who will adore her. To adopt Lola see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/lola/

Photo: RSPCA