Mansfield stuntman and radio host 'stars' in new Aquaman film
John B Tannen, aged 57 of Church Warsop, is best known for his breakfast radio hosting role at Mansfield 103.2 FM.
He is also a husband, father and grandfather who has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the last three decades.
John has worked in the stunt industry on high profile films since the eighties with this year’s Aquaman sequel – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – released nearly four years after its first instalment, the latest name on his ever-extending showreel.
John, who has been a member of the British Stunt Register since 1998, having been a stunt performer since 1985, got a “taste” for action while working at American Adventure theme park in Derbyshire, which closed in 2007.
John has also worked on London’s Burning (2000), A Touch of Frost (2008), The Batman (2022), The Foreigner (2017) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).
Most recently the radio host worked as a stuntman for Aquaman’s dad Temuera Morrison who played Tom Curry on set alongside a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson.
He said: “I love the job as no day is the same. It was great to actually watch the film over Christmas too.”
In the summer, John also was involved in Mansfield Town’s first film festival where he spoke to guests about his experience in the industry.
The family man said he “loves” being an entertainer, whether that is through his breakfast radio show or performing big stunts on a film set for international audiences.
He added: “One minute you could be working on a small production, and the next – you’re on the set of a big blockbuster.
“It keeps you on your toes.
“My family are very proud and supportive, but I do not always tell them what my work entails until the stunt has been successfully mastered.”
John said he is available for public appearances and school, college or group talks about living life on the “edge” as a stuntman in the new year.
Readers can contact John about setting up appearances by emailing [email protected]
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) is now out in cinemas.