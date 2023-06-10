News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield students bring art to life in make-up artistry sessions

Make-up students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College have been producing some vivid and eye-catching designs in recent weeks, impressing tutors with their breadth of creativity and skills.
By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

A recent work placement project with Sutton-based Shooting Star Body Art, saw the level-two make-up artistry students challenged to create looks based on the seasons of the year.

Suzanne Jacques, company owner, was impressed with the designs and visited them during their tutorial session at the college then visited the students in their tutorial session at college and selected a winner for each season.

The winners – Jas Young, spring; Megan Newbold, summer; Cody Berrington, autumn; and Abbie-Leigh Statham, winter – were each presented with a £10 Amazon voucher.

The students' designs in the fantasy challengeThe students' designs in the fantasy challenge
She said: “I was amazed by some of their work, creativity and the inspiration for their looks. I was also asked if I would pick the winners for each season, which was hard, as everyone had done such an amazing job – but there were a few who really caught my eye.

“I also had a chat with the students, answered their questions, advised them about certain things to do to find a job, and talked about my experiences as a make-up artist.

“I enjoyed every minute. The students were amazing, and I look forward to seeing them grow and hopefully have a wonderful career.”

Megan Newbold, left, and Suzanne Jacques from Shooting Star Body ArtMegan Newbold, left, and Suzanne Jacques from Shooting Star Body Art
Following on from this project the students went on to develop their fine talents during a fantasy themed body art session.

Martinez Slater created a half-devil and half-angel adorned with decorative accessories, while Abbie-Leigh brought a nautical feel to her work in her mermaid creation with shells, netting and aqua blues and greens.

