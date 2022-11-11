Mansfield stalwarts honoured for 'going the extra mile’ to help others

Geoff Waller was presented with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.

Geoff Waller was presented with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship by Mansfield Rotary at its latest meeting at Mansfield Museum on Tuesday evening (November 8).

Mr Waller is known in the area for his role as director of leisure services at the district council in the mid-1980s, having previously held a similar position in local government at Ipswich.

During his time at the district council, Geoff played a significant role in bringing major events to the area – including The Mansfield Show, which was held for five years towards the end of the 80s.

Geoff, a former member of Mansfield Rotary, also helped to pull off a major coup for the town and put it the global map when Miss World contestants visited Mansfield for a day’s filming and a glamorous lunchtime event with 400 guests at the Civic Centre hosted by Julia Morley, the head of the Miss World Organisation.

In a speech to Rotarians ahead of the presentation by president Karen Johnson, Rotarian Stewart Rickersey spoke highly of his friend.

He said: “I first met Geoff when he moved to Mansfield from Ipswich to become the director of leisure services at Mansfield District Council in the mid-80s.

“He had previously been in a similar role at Ipswich and prior to that in the RAF as a physical training instructor which is where he met his wife Iris, a WAF, and they travelled around the world with the RAF.

“Back then I was MD of the Chad and together with Ron Kirk, who was then MD of the Brewery, we worked together with Geoff to bring major events to Mansfield. Geoff cultivated business contacts to great effect.

“The Mansfield Show which ran for five years at the end of the 80’s was a prime example of how Geoff got the council behind things.”

Geoff and Iris, who sadly died in July, moved to Honiton in Devon following his retirement from the district council where he became secretary of Honiton Rotary.

The couple later returned to Mansfield to be closer to their two sons and grandchildren, and, because of his sporting and leisure background, he became the East Midlands representative for Sport England and in that capacity organised many fundraising events.

Geoff is also a member of the Armchair Club in Mansfield, helping to raise nearly £300,000 to support local sportsmen and women and sports organisations and clubs, and was chairman of the Mansfield District Leisure Trust for six years before stepping down from the role last year.

Meanwhile, David Edwards was also presented with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship at the Mansfield Rotary’s 94th Charter Night at the Hostess Restaurant in Sookholme.

David has been a Samaritan for ten years and is a well-known figure among community groups in the district for organising travel for them.

He has also served as a cameraman for Mansfield Rotary’s annual Junior Showtime talent competition for more than 25 years – something he has done ‘out of the goodness of his heart’.

In presenting him with the Fellowship, Rotarian Paul Bacon said: “He really is a special person who deserves the Paul Harris Fellowship.

“Dave is a friend of Mansfield Rotary. He’s a cameraman for Junior Showtime and other functions and events that we hold – and he does all of this out of the goodness of his heart.

“He does thing for others with such generosity and kindness because he’s that sort of person.

“He also organises travel for lots of people for nothing. He’s like a private, unfunded travel agent for lots of elderly, walking and line dancing groups as well as the Polish club – for which he even learned Polish.

“He does all of this to make sure people have a better quality of life. He’s worked for 10 years as a Samaritan working nights and has no doubt saved the lives of many Mansfield people who have suffered from anxiety and depression.”