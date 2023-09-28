Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation will go toward helping the Trust deliver its “exciting” community programme which includes coaching and health and wellbeing initiatives alongside its work with schools and the community trust sports college.

The donation follows on from recent news that the Building Society has become a bronze partner of the Stags – a move which will see the society’s branding displayed on the club’s new digiboard inside the One Call Stadium on home matchdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Crisp, commercial development executive, said: “The society is delighted to be supporting both the Football Club and the Trust.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Crisp, Mansfield Building Society commercial development executive; Carolyn Radford, Mansfield Town FC chief executive; John Radford, Mansfield Town FC chairman.

“I am immensely proud of the contribution that both organisations continue to make to the community.

“Mansfield Town has worked incredibly hard on and off the pitch to grow its local and loyal fanbase, and its commitment to the local community together with its ability to unite people through the power of sport is clear to see.

“This dedication to the community resonates with us.

“I can only see our relationship growing in future, alongside the Stags’ continued success on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Shaw, Mansfield Town community trust manager, said: “We are truly grateful to Mansfield Building Society for their generous donation.

“This support will be instrumental in enhancing our initiatives, across our programmes such as education and employability, sports participation and community engagement and health and wellbeing.

“Together, we are making a positive impact on our community.