Mansfield stalwarts hail shared community 'goals' with 'generous' donation

Mansfield Building Society has donated £1,000 to Mansfield Town’s Community Trust, as the partners have praised their shared “goals” for the community following the news of their new partnership.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST
The donation will go toward helping the Trust deliver its “exciting” community programme which includes coaching and health and wellbeing initiatives alongside its work with schools and the community trust sports college.

The donation follows on from recent news that the Building Society has become a bronze partner of the Stags – a move which will see the society’s branding displayed on the club’s new digiboard inside the One Call Stadium on home matchdays.

Richard Crisp, commercial development executive, said: “The society is delighted to be supporting both the Football Club and the Trust.

Richard Crisp, Mansfield Building Society commercial development executive; Carolyn Radford, Mansfield Town FC chief executive; John Radford, Mansfield Town FC chairman.Richard Crisp, Mansfield Building Society commercial development executive; Carolyn Radford, Mansfield Town FC chief executive; John Radford, Mansfield Town FC chairman.
Richard Crisp, Mansfield Building Society commercial development executive; Carolyn Radford, Mansfield Town FC chief executive; John Radford, Mansfield Town FC chairman.
“I am immensely proud of the contribution that both organisations continue to make to the community.

Mansfield Town has worked incredibly hard on and off the pitch to grow its local and loyal fanbase, and its commitment to the local community together with its ability to unite people through the power of sport is clear to see.

“This dedication to the community resonates with us.

“I can only see our relationship growing in future, alongside the Stags’ continued success on the pitch.”

Gary Shaw, Mansfield Town community trust manager, said: “We are truly grateful to Mansfield Building Society for their generous donation.

“This support will be instrumental in enhancing our initiatives, across our programmes such as education and employability, sports participation and community engagement and health and wellbeing.

“Together, we are making a positive impact on our community.

“Mansfield Building Society's contribution is a testament to their commitment to our shared goals.”

