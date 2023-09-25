Mansfield Town are in the top three after their 1-0 win over Barrow.

While there is a long long way still to go, hope is high that this season will finally be Stags’ year.

The league is starting to take shape now according to the bookies, with four clear contenders emerging for title winners.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Mansfield – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1 . Notts County 9/4 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County 5/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales