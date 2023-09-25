News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are up to third in League Two after another win at the weekend.Mansfield Town are up to third in League Two after another win at the weekend.
Here's where Mansfield Town are now tipped to finish after win over Barrow, plus predictions for Notts County, Wrexham, Swindon Town and Stockport County as League Two starts to take shape - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are in the top three after their 1-0 win over Barrow.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST

While there is a long long way still to go, hope is high that this season will finally be Stags’ year.

The league is starting to take shape now according to the bookies, with four clear contenders emerging for title winners.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Mansfield – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

9/4

1. Notts County

9/4 Photo: Pete Norton

7/2

2. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

5/1

3. Stockport County

5/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

11/2

4. Mansfield Town

11/2 Photo: Chris Holloway

