Mansfield staff hike raises £3,200 for hospice in memory of 'wonderful' Angela

Angela Strouther, who was an accounts assistant at Stopford’s in Mansfield, was just 54 years old when she sadly passed away earlier this year.

She is fondly remembered by all of her friends, family and colleagues.

“It's impossible not to smile when we think of Angela,” said close friend and colleague Aimee Wardley.

The Stopford’s team on their walk in the Peak District.

“Her determination, wit, strength and just all round wonderfulness was hard to miss, and having her as part of our Stopford's family was something that we treasured.”

As a thank you to the John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton, who cared for Angela in her final weeks, her colleagues at Stopford’s wanted to give back by raising awareness and funds.

Aimee said: “With the bond that we all have, it was devasting when we found out that Angela had been told her time with us was to become extremely limited, and that she would be spending the period she had left at the hospice.

“But the team at John Eastwood are honestly some of the kindest, caring and most generous people you could ever meet and we cannot thank them enough for the care and consideration they provided for Angela.”

The walkers braved the weather for a good cause.

To raise funds, Aimee led a group of five ladies in a 26-mile hike in the Peak District National Park on Saturday, August 5.

She said: “With the determination, wit and strength that we all knew Angela for, we decided to be just as determined, just as witty and just as strong to tackle the hills, miles, weather and the hardship of a hike to raise as much money as we could for a cause that is so close to our hearts.”

The arduous walk saw the group climb up to the Kinder Plateau and then down into the valley of Edale, before a final push up Jacob’s Ladder.

An online fundraising page in support of the hike has drummed up a grand total of £3,200, which will help John Eastwood Hospice continue its vital work.