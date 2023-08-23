Here comes the Bank Holiday! 15 things to do in the Mansfield area this weekend

Stuck for ideas on how to make the most of the main Bank Holiday of the summer this weekend?

Well, unstick yourselves because we have a guide to things to do and places to go across the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

Many eyes will be focused on the big Nottinghamshire Day celebrations at Sherwood Forest on Saturday as part of the concluding weekend of the Robin Hood Festival. But there’s also Mansfield Day on the Market Place, with both events featuring a range of activities and attractions to celebrate everything that’s great about the county and the town.

Music-lovers have plenty to look forward as the Southwell Music Festival roars into action over the weekend, Thoresby Park hosts the Stone Valley Festival and the final concert of Clumber Park’s summer of live music takes place.

Clumber Park also hosts outdoor theatre, while indoor theatre is dominated by a Mansfield dance school presenting its latest show at the town’s Palace Theatre.

A magical adventure awaits at Sherwood Pines, thanks to a ‘Fantasy Fairy Walk’, while the exhilarating spectacle of medieval jousting is sure to have the crowds flocking to Bolsover Castle.

Flocking to Papplewick Pumping Station will be fans of classic motorcycles, while children’s fun for the school holidays continues at both Mansfield Museum and Sherwood Pines.

Don’t forget to check the website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices before you set off. Have a great weekend!

1 . A day to celebrate Mansfield An action-packed day of fun and excitement is promised on Saturday (10.30 am to 4 pm) for Mansfield Day, which has been organised by the town's BID (Business Improvement District) team. The idea is to celebrate everything that is great about Mansfield at a Market Place event that will feature a range of activities and attractions, including live music. One of the organisers says: "This is a chance for us to come together as a community and appreciate all the things that make Mansfield such a special place to live."

2 . Nottinghamshire Day at Sherwood Forest Mansfield Day coincides with Nottinghamshire Day, a bigger event also being held on Saturday (11 am to 8 pm) at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and organised by the county council. As part of the final weekend of the Robin Hood Festival, the day will celebrate the identity, heritage, culture and local traditions of our county. All kinds of activities will be taking place, including axe-throwing and a performance by the Sherwood Outlaws re-enactment group. Our photo shows cousins Ernest Nelson and George Petrucci getting in the spirit of things at last year's Nottinghamshire Day, donning Robin Hood hats, which will be handed out free on Saturday.

3 . Return of Southwell Music Festival Acclaimed pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, from that famous Nottingham musical family, will be among the headliners at Southwell Music Festival, which returns for the ninth year this weekend (Friday to Monday) at various venues. Alongside a piano recital by Jeneba in the magnificent setting of Southwell Minster will be performances of Handel's 'Dixit Dominus' and coronation anthems, and Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons'. Across town, you can feast on folk and jazz music too.