Mansfield socialists take part in 'Youth Fight for Jobs' rally in town centre

The event was set up to mirror the Youth Fight for Jobs rallies which were happening in large cities around the country on Saturday October 9.

The Mansfield Socialist team attended in support of the event and spoke to local people about the campaign and their policies.

The afternoon saw hundreds of Mansfield residents engaging with the stall with young people joining in by signing petitions and holding signs aloft.

Campaigners set out to spread the message of the Youth Fight for Jobs movement

Phoebe Cox, who attended the event, said: “We are so pleased with the reception we received, as local people stopped to either chat with us or have a read.

"We just hope that by standing there and speaking up about the points put forward by Youth Fight for Jobs, that more young people are aware of their rights and recognise that a better way is possible.

"A socialist system that provides well-paid jobs, a mass programme of socially useful and environmentally friendly jobs, an end to zero hour contracts and job insecurity, and trade union rights at work from day one.”

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Trades Union Council officer, Jon Dale, said trade union branches supported the Youth Fight for Jobs protest.

Residents spoke to socialist party members about the campaign

He said: "Young workers often get used as cheap labour, with insecure hours, inadequate training and poor health and safety.

"We encourage young workers to get organised in trade unions so together we can fight exploitation and win decent jobs for all.”

Milo Tooley-Okonkwo, who stood as a Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate in the recent County Council elections also attended the rally.

He said: “When I stood as a TUSC candidate I expected to still campaign after the election.

"I am proud to be part of this successful Youth Fight for Jobs rally in Mansfield.

"It's good to see young people fighting back.”

The Youth Fight for Jobs movement is campaigning against job cuts, an improvement to training and apprenticeship schemes, improved pay for young people and socially useful jobs creation.

To find out more, check out their website.

