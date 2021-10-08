Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces

20 fantastic memories of Kirkby and Sutton in the eighties

We trawled the archives to find this selection of pictures from the early eighties of Kirkby and Sutton.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:37 pm

Galas, sports teams, school photos and eighties street scenes all feature as we take a trip down memory lane.

Have a look through and see who you recognise and how much the Ashfield area has changed in 40 years.

1. Forest Glade Infants

Sutton's Forest Glade Infants May Queen from 1980

2. 'There goes the Bride'

Dress rehearsal time for a performance of 'There goes the Bride' in Sutton

3. Kirkby Greenwoods Jazz Band

Were you part of Kirkby Greenwoods Jazz Band in 1980?

4. Gala

Sutton Welfare Number 3 Area Corp SJAB Gala

