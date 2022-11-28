Rebecca Goodwin, aged 28, was struggling to feed her daughters – now four and 11 – and survived on food vouchers for more than a month, before Rebecca decided to start an Only Fans page to help provide for her children.

In 10 days, she made £1,600 from selling racy content – and now makes up to £100,000 a month on her page.

The mum-of-two was able to save enough to buy herself a £230,000 four-bedroom house and a £45,000 Porsche – things she would never have dreamed of affording three years ago.

OnylFans high earner Rebecca Goodwin.

Rebecca, from Mansfield, said: “I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1,600 in the first 10 days. It was madness.

“I had never earned so much in a month before.”

Rebecca could not afford her gas and electric bills and was surviving on food vouchers to feed her family.

She said: “I was a single mum and couldn’t work as I had a baby and wouldn’t be able to afford childcare for her.

“I was looking for things I could do from home.

“I had a lot of guilt over the things I couldn’t provide for them. We were living on six bags of food full of tins of soup and lots of Uncle Bens for more than a month.

“I knew Only Fans was a massive risk, but I was desperate. I had asked for my third food voucher and they talked about getting social services involved because I was struggling.”

Rebecca started her Only Fans page in April 2019 and was shocked at how quickly it took off.

She said: “I dipped my toe in by seeing if people would buy content on Snapchat, but was still shocked, then I started making £10,000 a month and now I make between £60,000 and £100,000 a month.

“I couldn’t apply for a mortgage because my job isn’t considered stable and I have a bad credit score because of my past.

“Just before I started Only Fans I was in £15,000 of debt and got a debt relief order.”

Rebecca now loves her job and spends her days working from home and when she wants.

“I do get a lot of strange requests,” she said. “A guy asked me to poo in a Tupperware and send it in the post but I didn't do that.

“I’ve sent dirty bathwater and underwear in the post before.”

She is also known for her unusual collection of sex toys – including silicone versions of a corn on the cob, umbrella, carrot, a screw champagne bottle and a traffic cone.

Rebecca said her family and friends are nothing but supportive of her career, saying: “My mum is all for it. She loves it.

“They are all very accepting, because they saw how in trouble I was.

