Mansfield single mum forced to live off food stamps now makes £100k a month selling saucy snaps
A Mansfield single mum forced to live off food stamps now makes £100,000 a month selling saucy snaps – and has been able to save up to buy a £230,000 house and £45,000 car outright
Rebecca Goodwin, aged 28, was struggling to feed her daughters – now four and 11 – and survived on food vouchers for more than a month, before Rebecca decided to start an Only Fans page to help provide for her children.
In 10 days, she made £1,600 from selling racy content – and now makes up to £100,000 a month on her page.
The mum-of-two was able to save enough to buy herself a £230,000 four-bedroom house and a £45,000 Porsche – things she would never have dreamed of affording three years ago.
Most Popular
Rebecca, from Mansfield, said: “I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1,600 in the first 10 days. It was madness.
“I had never earned so much in a month before.”
Rebecca could not afford her gas and electric bills and was surviving on food vouchers to feed her family.
She said: “I was a single mum and couldn’t work as I had a baby and wouldn’t be able to afford childcare for her.
“I was looking for things I could do from home.
“I had a lot of guilt over the things I couldn’t provide for them. We were living on six bags of food full of tins of soup and lots of Uncle Bens for more than a month.
“I knew Only Fans was a massive risk, but I was desperate. I had asked for my third food voucher and they talked about getting social services involved because I was struggling.”
Rebecca started her Only Fans page in April 2019 and was shocked at how quickly it took off.
She said: “I dipped my toe in by seeing if people would buy content on Snapchat, but was still shocked, then I started making £10,000 a month and now I make between £60,000 and £100,000 a month.
“I couldn’t apply for a mortgage because my job isn’t considered stable and I have a bad credit score because of my past.
“Just before I started Only Fans I was in £15,000 of debt and got a debt relief order.”
Rebecca now loves her job and spends her days working from home and when she wants.
“I do get a lot of strange requests,” she said. “A guy asked me to poo in a Tupperware and send it in the post but I didn't do that.
“I’ve sent dirty bathwater and underwear in the post before.”
She is also known for her unusual collection of sex toys – including silicone versions of a corn on the cob, umbrella, carrot, a screw champagne bottle and a traffic cone.
Rebecca said her family and friends are nothing but supportive of her career, saying: “My mum is all for it. She loves it.
“They are all very accepting, because they saw how in trouble I was.
“My eldest knows what I do and she’s not bothered. My youngest saw a gnome toy as I was opening it when it came through the post, and said ‘is this santa claus?’ If they grow up around a sex positive environment it is normalised.”