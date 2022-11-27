Susan Wagstaff died after being struck by a van which mounted the pavement in Forest Town, Mansfield.

The driver, 38-year-old Martin Illic, was still drunk and in bed asleep when he was arrested by police a short time later.

Illic initially denied drink-driving and claimed he had no knowledge of the collision during interviews with officers.

Susan Wagstaff.

However, in court, he admitted causing death by dangerous driving – and has now been jailed for six years and banned from driving for eight years.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Susan was walking home from work on Newlands Road, Forest Town, on Sunday, September 26, last year, at about 10pm, when the incident occurred.

Illic’s Citroën Berlingo van was travelling in the same direction when it mounted the pavement and collided with her.

Susan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Illic was jailed for six years.

Illic, of St Leonard's Way, Forest Town, fled the scene immediately after the collision, crashing into several parked vehicles before leaving the damaged van close to his home.

Police found him in bed when they attended the home at about 11.50pm. He was breathalysed and found to be three times over the drink-drive limit.

During interviews, Illic said he had met a woman for a drink at a nearby pub and claimed he was not feeling the effects of alcohol.

He told officers he had no recollection of a collision and did not believe he had left the road at any stage.

After Illic’s sentencing, Susan’s family said: “Susan Wagstaff, our caring, kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter was taken away from us far too early.

“Her absence is and will be missed forever by all the family.”

In a statement after her death, they said: “Our mum was the most kind, caring, funny and lovable woman with a great sense of humour.

“Each member of the family, which includes her mum, sisters, brother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, were all absolutely loved and adored by her.

“She had a smile that lit up any place she was in and she made everyone else smile. She worked so hard to make everyone happy and she was the perfect mother.

“Unfortunately she has been taken from us far too early and this has broken our hearts.

"We all love her and she will be deeply missed by not only us, but by other family, friends and many others.”

Following Illic’s sentencing, Detective Constable Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “The devastating impact of Illic’s drink-driving will be felt by Susan’s loved ones for the rest of their lives. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“This collision could have been avoided had Illic shown any respect for the law and other road users and made the responsible decision not to drive after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

