Mansfield shopping centre serves up Chat and Bat again

People over the age of 50 in Mansfield are invited to take part in weekly table tennis sessions that encourage chatting with people while playing ping pong.

By Wayne SwiffinContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

For the first time since the pandemic, Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre has reopened the popular sessions, which take place on Wednesdays between 10.30am and noon.

The sessions are free, with tea, coffee, and biscuits provided.

People who are over 50 years of age are being invited to bat and chat.People who are over 50 years of age are being invited to bat and chat.
Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “Bat and Chat offers a friendly and welcoming environment for all older people and provides them with the opportunity to play for free, get a little steady, effective physical activity and enjoy a natter with like-minded people.

“We are pleased to bring it back on the events calendar – initially, for the next four weeks – as it was popular with many regulars who became a group of friends of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.”

The sessions are supervised and overseen by a team member who will help to ensure all get a chance to play.

