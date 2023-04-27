For the first time since the pandemic, Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre has reopened the popular sessions, which take place on Wednesdays between 10.30am and noon.

The sessions are free, with tea, coffee, and biscuits provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who are over 50 years of age are being invited to bat and chat.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “Bat and Chat offers a friendly and welcoming environment for all older people and provides them with the opportunity to play for free, get a little steady, effective physical activity and enjoy a natter with like-minded people.

“We are pleased to bring it back on the events calendar – initially, for the next four weeks – as it was popular with many regulars who became a group of friends of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad