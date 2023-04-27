Colin and Alison Fletcher will pull their final pints on Saturday before enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Posting on the pub’s Facebook page, Alison said: “I just need to say we have enjoyed every minute of our last six years at The Old Bank.

"We’ve made so many new friends and our old friends still come to see us, we’ve been on holiday together, sat and got drunk together, laughed a lot and cried a lot for the people we lost.”

The current landlord and landlady of the Old Bank in Shirebrook are retiring this weekend. Photo: Google

However, although Colin and Alison might be going, the pub certainly is not as a new landlord and landlady are already poised to take over and keep it in the family.

Alison continued: “It’s time for us to leave but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of The Old Bank.

“Many of you have met another member of our family Zoe, who along with her husband Dave, and their friends Tash and Scott, will be the new owners of the business.

It will still be run the same but they will be adding to the business with such fantastic plans ahead, so please make them welcome, they behave just like us only younger.

“Of course we’ll be on the other side of the bar.

“We would love you all to come have a drink with us this Friday and Saturday if you can – let’s go out with a bang