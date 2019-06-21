Mansfield shop to make zero profit on bags-for-life to encourage customers to use them

A Mansfield shop is set to make no profit from bags-for-life as it reduces the cost to encourage more customers to buy and use them.

JYSK, on Portland Retail Park, Mansfield, is a Scadinavian-owned furniture brand which is trying to "play its part in tackling the growing issue of plastic waste".

JYSK is making the change.

David Ashton, country manager for JYSK UK, who was behind the initiative, said: “I want us to continue to reduce the impact we have on the environment whilst working as hard as possible to provide our customers with the best value bags for taking home all their JYSK purchases.

“I am delighted we will now be reducing our Big Blue Bags down to the lowest price possible – cost price.

Archaeologists ‘delighted’ as remains of a ROMAN TOWN unearthed at Bolsover housing development

“I really do hope that it will encourage our customers to move towards our reusable bags. We can always do more, and we will, but it is very important to me that we take every step open to us to make a difference. We’ve already introduced filtered water cooling systems in our stores so our staff no longer need to buy bottled water.

“Morrisons this week became the first supermarket to ban plastic fruit packaging, an inspired step and one we should expect others to follow. It’s great to see plastic recycling growing as a focus area for many retailers, the potential is huge - but we’ve all only just started."

Mansfield park closed thanks to 'mindless acts of vandalism'