Mansfield park closed thanks to 'mindless acts of vandalism'

A popular play area on Oak Tree Heath is temporarily closed after vandals damaged the trampoline.

The park, run by Mansfield District Council, is locked up while a specialist company carries out repairs.

A popular play area on Oak Tree Heath is temporarily closed

It is not known when the park, off Jubilee Way South. is due to open again.

Sarah Troman, head of neighbourhood services at the council said: “The play area was locked due to the trampoline recently being vandalised and is not currently safe to play on.

“We did initially put a barrier up around the trampoline to restrict access, but after this was removed by a member of the public, it was decided to lock the play area off to ensure the public’s safety.

“It’s very unfortunate that mindless acts of vandalism by a small number of people in our parks and play areas ruin the enjoyment for many of our residents, especially children.

The trampoline has been damaged by vandals

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, while a specialist company carries out the necessary repairs.”