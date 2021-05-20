Mansfield set to host programme of 'exciting' events to entice visitors back to town

Mansfield District Council cancelled all physical events in 2020 but has unveiled an ‘exciting’ programme of activity for the coming months – including outdoor theatre and a summer festival called ‘Wonderfest’.

Many of the upcoming events will be outdoors with social distancing in place and ticketed to limit numbers.

Council chiefs say bookings at the moment will be based on household groups and support bubbles which will be reviewed in line with the Government guidance.

A variety of fun-packed Covid-secure events are planned for Mansfield throughout the coming months.

The themes of community, the environment, diversity and social cohesion will drive the events along with staying safe, and health and wellbeing – in line with the council’s priorities of Growth, Aspiration, Wellbeing and Place.

Attractions and hospitality, libraries, community centres and children's activities have all re-opened since lockdown measures were eased on April 12 and, if Covid figures continue to decline after June 21, there could potentially be no limits on social contact and larger events held.

James Biddlestone, head of people transformation at the council, said: "Our event plans will be dependent on the lifting of national restrictions and, of course, careful consideration will be made should there be any local restrictions or requirement to contain any variant outbreaks in our district.

"Dealing with this pandemic has been a long haul and tough for a lot of people so we want to re-engage with our residents and bring some fun and culture back to their lives, as well as showcase Mansfield as a great place to live and work.

"We will be taking a cautious approach to getting back to normal and encouraging people to enjoy entertaining and engaging new experiences in Mansfield so most of the events we are planning will be outdoors.

"We have taken no decisions yet on pre-event testing or vaccine passports. We will be watching closely the results of the national event pilot schemes and we may apply any learning from them to our events in Mansfield.

"The Covid situation, nationally, is a fluid one and the events calendar is still being put together. More events may be added and the dates, times and details of those pencilled in may change or be confirmed in due course. People are advised to keep checking the council website and social medial channels."

Events include Bee Kind – a three-week campaign via the council’s Facebook page, @MyMansfieldUK from June 1 to 21 – which celebrates the environment, with a specific focus on bees.

The campaign will feature a trail of the new planters in the town centre with a competition, an appeal to the public and businesses to plant wildflowers, online demonstrations of planting, wildflower giveaways and an information campaign on recycling and wildlife corridors in the district.

July

Outdoor performance at Titchfield Park on Sunday July 4, 5pm

Comedy of Errors: a light-hearted slapstick style Shakespeare farce presented by Oddsocks Theatre. The audience should bring their own chairs.Tickets, £14 from the Palace Theatre website.

Outdoor performance at Titchfield Park on Saturday July 24, 7pm

Midsummer Night's Dream: an evening of Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic and fun comedy, complete with beautiful Elizabethan costumes and a splendid musical score. A glorious and accessible welcome back to theatre under the stars for family, friends and children of all ages. Performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company. The audience should bring their own chairs.

Tickets £14 from the Palace Theatre website.

August

Wonderfest at Titchfield Park on Thursday August 26, times TBCFamily festival with music, walkabout entertainment, stalls, rides, face painting and a free outdoor theatre show. Featuring Alice in Wonderland with a Mad Hatter’s tea party theme, performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company. Performances at 11am and 2pm.Free event

September

The Full Shebang, Saturday September 11, times TBC

Plans are underway for The Full Shebang to return to Mansfield town centre with this free fun-packed festival featuring a host of outdoor performances and whimsically whacky fun for all ages. The Full Shebang is produced by First Art with support from Arts Council England, Without Walls Touring Network Partnership and Mansfield District Council.

Free event

November

Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday November 14, times TBCParade with a salute in front of the Old Town Hall and a church service. Details have yet to be confirmed and will depend on social distancing requirements.Christmas in Mansfield Town Centre from November 27 to Christmas Eve. The entertainment is still in the planning stage but there will also be community appeals.

December

Community Carols Singalong on Wednesday December 15, 6pm to 7pmA Christmas Carols on the Doorstep live singalong event, which is still in the planning stage.