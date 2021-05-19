Grateful man's praise for Rainworth team's 'overwhelming' care for brother with Down's Syndrome

Vic and his wife Sonja Knight had cared for his younger brother Michael for the past 11-and-a-half years.

But after a diagnosis of dementia and progression of the illness, an emergency stay was found for Michael at Helmsley Road Short Breaks Unit at Rainworth in November.

He stayed there until earlier this month and has now moved into new accommodation more suited to his needs as his condition progresses.

Michael Knight is pictured with Katie Scott, team leader at the Helmsley Road Short Breaks Unit in Rainworth. Photo: Nottinghamshire County Council.

Now Vic and Sonja have written to the Helmsley Road team thanking staff for their ‘dedication and commitment’ while looking after Michael.

“I will remember forever the day we dropped him off at Helmsley Road on November 3,” said Vic.

"Walking away as he sat in an armchair in bungalow 27 clutching his little briefcase to his chest and looking wide-eyed around him is the probably the hardest thing I have ever done.

“Quite simply, Sonja and I have been overwhelmed at the care and consideration Michael received at Helmsley Road throughout his six months there.

"We cannot thank everybody enough for this.

“Aside from making Mick so comfortable, all of you also made an extremely sad time in the lives of Sonja and myself that bit easier. Nottinghamshire County Council should be exceptionally proud of you all and the work you do.”

Council Boyd Elliott, chairman of adult social care and health committee at the council, said he was delighted to hear how staff had a ‘made real difference’ Michael’s life.

“I am immensely proud of our Helmsley Road team who have made a difficult situation that bit easier for one family,” he said.

"Thank you to Vic and Sonja for sending in such positive feedback, as it is so rewarding for our team to know that they have made a real difference to someone’s life.”

Helmsley Road is one of three county council-run units which offers residential short breaks for adults aged 18 to 65 with a moderate to severe learning disability.

For more information about the units go to https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/adult-social-care/carers/breaks-from-caring/short-breaks