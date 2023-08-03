Mansfield Scout lands 'once-in-a-lifetime' South Korean cultural experience

Scouts from across the UK have joined Scouts from dozens of other countries in South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

The Jamboree is held every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness, with this year’s event taking place from August 1-12, with about 4,500 Scouts from the UK – including 16-year-old Oliver – joining more than 40,000 Scouts worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver said “I am so excited to be given the opportunity to meet Scouts from so many different countries and cultures.

Oliver from Mansfield experiences a 6,000-mile trip to South Korea for a once in a lifetime cultural experience.

“I am getting to learn new languages, try out new foods and make friends.”

At the Jamboree, Scouts aged 14-18 learn new skills, experience new cultures and make international bonds with fellow Scouts.

Visitors will also have the opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and visiting the demilitarised zone next to North Korea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK participants are selected two years ahead of the event, so they can focus on fundraising towards their trip.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling more than 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.