Officially rating Farmilo Primary School is good, inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted said “pupils are polite and courteous, they understand they should treat others with kindness and respect”.

The newly published report, following a two-day visit in September, says the Woburn Lane school “continues to be a good school” and “pupils are proud to be part of the ‘Farmilo family’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “Pupils embrace the school motto of ‘Imagine and Believe, Inspire and Achieve’.

Farmilo Primary School pupils celebrate their good Ofsted report with headteacher Suzanne Tryner.

“Pupils work hard and appreciate the recognition they receive.”

Inspectors praised the supportive environment created by school leaders and highlighted the variety of activities, trips and experiences made available to students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Parents and carers are highly positive about the school. Typically, they make comments such as ‘Farmilo teachers and all staff aways go above and beyond, my children love

coming to school, it feels like one big family here’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors identified that reading was prioritised and an “ambitious and well-sequenced” curriculum had been planned for all pupils, although there some gaps in pupils’ knowledge in subjects such as history and computing, where a “very new” curriculum has been introduced.

Early Years teaching was also praised – “children get off to a flying start” – while the inspectors also hailed how leaders “carefully consider how to promote pupils’ personal development”, “a strength of the school’s work”, and said staff were proud to work at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report was welcomed by Suzanne Tryner, headteacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are extremely proud of our report.

“Everyone always works hard to maintain our high standards and expectations, which is reflected in the quality of the teaching and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage personal development and our values are embedded throughout our Farmilo family.

“We aim for all children to have the best experience which sets them up for life, while attending Farmilo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great Ofsted saw all of this during their visit, as we see it within our school community every day.”

To further improve, the school was encouraged to ensure the curriculum was “fully embedded in all subjects” and that “teaching strategies allow pupils to build on what they already know, and remember what they have learned in the long term”.

Advertisement Hide Ad