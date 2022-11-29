Mansfield school is 'caring and friendly' but must still improve, says watchdog
A junior school in Mansfield is “caring and friendly” but still needs to improve the quality of its ecdication, say Ofsted inspectors.
Eastlands Junior School, of Meden Vale, was given a ‘Good’ rating in three of four categories after a visit by the education watchdog in September.
The Netherfield Lane school, which has 108 pupils, aged seven to 11, on its books, was said to be meeting good standards in terms of behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
The inspectors found that pupils “enjoy their learning and are proud of their school”, while teachers were said to be “supportive, kind and encouraging”.
However, the overall effectiveness of Eastlands still fell short, earning a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, the same as its previous inspection in 2019.
The Ofsted report accepted that leaders were “working hard to improve” things but identified three areas that still needed addressing.
The school’s “curriculum planning was not consistently well planned or taught in some subjects”, meaning some pupils “did not learn as well as they could”.
The use of assessment and feedback was “inconsistent”, exposing possible “gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills”.
And some pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were not supported well enough by staff in lessons, meaning they were not able to progress.
Eastlands is one of two schools that comes under the umbrella of the Welbeck Federation of Schools – the other being Netherfield Infant School nearby. Its head teacher is Julie Rischer and the chair of the governing body is Joanne Rush.
The Ofsted inspectors found that the school lived up to its core values.
"Relationships between staff and pupils are positive, “ said their report. “Pupils behave well, and the atmosphere in school is orderly and calm. Pupils are polite and respectful.”
Reading, which pupils enjoyed, was made a high priority, with access to a wide range of books.
And youngsters were also given confidence and a sense of responsibilty by being allowed to become sports leaders or members of the school council. It was all part of “developing pupils’ character”.
The governors were praised too for having “a broad range of skills and experience” that enabled them to “support and challenge leaders effectively”.
Eastlands has been approached by the Chad for its comments on the Ofsted report.