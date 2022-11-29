Eastlands Junior School, of Meden Vale, was given a ‘Good’ rating in three of four categories after a visit by the education watchdog in September.

The Netherfield Lane school, which has 108 pupils, aged seven to 11, on its books, was said to be meeting good standards in terms of behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors found that pupils “enjoy their learning and are proud of their school”, while teachers were said to be “supportive, kind and encouraging”.

Eastlands Junior School in Meden Vale, Mansfield, which has been handed a 'Requires Improvement' rating by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

However, the overall effectiveness of Eastlands still fell short, earning a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, the same as its previous inspection in 2019.

The Ofsted report accepted that leaders were “working hard to improve” things but identified three areas that still needed addressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s “curriculum planning was not consistently well planned or taught in some subjects”, meaning some pupils “did not learn as well as they could”.

The use of assessment and feedback was “inconsistent”, exposing possible “gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And some pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were not supported well enough by staff in lessons, meaning they were not able to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastlands is one of two schools that comes under the umbrella of the Welbeck Federation of Schools – the other being Netherfield Infant School nearby. Its head teacher is Julie Rischer and the chair of the governing body is Joanne Rush.

The Ofsted inspectors found that the school lived up to its core values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Relationships between staff and pupils are positive, “ said their report. “Pupils behave well, and the atmosphere in school is orderly and calm. Pupils are polite and respectful.”

Reading, which pupils enjoyed, was made a high priority, with access to a wide range of books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And youngsters were also given confidence and a sense of responsibilty by being allowed to become sports leaders or members of the school council. It was all part of “developing pupils’ character”.

The governors were praised too for having “a broad range of skills and experience” that enabled them to “support and challenge leaders effectively”.

Advertisement Hide Ad