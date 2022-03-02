Mansfield schoolboy strides out in footsteps of Pilgrim Fathers

Noah Shipley, aged nine, wanted to do a sponsored walk in aid of the charity Cardiomyopathy UK which helped his family when his sister Fleur was unwell, shortly after she was born.

Inspired by his grandmother’s dream of completing the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain, for her 60th birthday – until Covid put a stop to it – the Wynndale Primary School pupil asked if there was anywhere locally he could something similar.

And with his mum being a teacher in Retford, following in the footsteps of the Pilgrim Fathers was suggested.

Noah Shipley on his pilgrimage.

After approaching the Mayflower Pilgrim Museum in Retford and with the help of Isabelle Richards, Bassetlaw Council heritage engagement officer, a seven-mile route was drawn up ‘covering areas of importance to the early 17th Century Pilgrim Fathers, many of whom left the country to settle in America, due to religious intolerance which existed in the country at that time’.

Walking with his grandmother, Beverley Kingman, Noah visited three churches en route – All Hallow’s Church in Ordsall, All Saint’s Church in Babworth and Retford’s St Swithun’s Church – all of which opened their doors especially to offer Noah refreshments and hospitality.

Thankful

Noah Shipley and his grandmother Beverley Kingman during his pilgrimage.

Mrs Kingman said: “Noah completed his pilgrimage, and was so well supported, and learned such a lot during his efforts, for which he, and his family are thankful.”

Noah said: “It was very tiring, but I've actually done it.”

“It’s the best feeling to do something for someone else.”

Mrs Kingman said: “I am so proud of Noah, and very grateful for all the support he received in order to achieve his goal.

“It far exceeded our expectations, and has greatly encouraged this young man.

“We thought Noah would raise about £100, but his pilgrimage raised, as it stands at the moment, nearly £450, so you can imagine how grateful we, as a family are, to Noah, and to all who have supported his endeavour, for such a wonderful charity.”

To support Noah, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/noahbev