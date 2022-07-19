Leas Park Junior School will use the Book Vending Machine as an incentive to read as those who read are entered into their school ‘Reading Raffle’ and in with the chance to receive a golden coin that entitles them to an item, including brand new books and stationery, from the machine.

The new addition is covered in the school colours and adorned with the Leas Park logo and their motto, ‘Reach for the stars!’

The entire school gathered in the school hall, where the machine is on display, and were joined by local children’s book author and school governor, Lucy Lapinski, at its unveiling.

The first two winners were so pleased with their brand new books

LD Lapinski is the author of the acclaimed Strangeworlds Travel Agency series of magical children’s books (Orion HCG), and the winner of the 2021 Inspire Libraries InspiREAD book award.

Lucy said: "Before the pandemic, the National Literacy Trust estimated that 380,000 children do not have a book of their own at home.

"While libraries in schools and the community are desperately under-funded and must be protected and kept accessible, there is something truly magical about being able to take a book home to keep.

"This book vending machine is something I would have absolutely adored as a child, and the excitement from the students at Leas Park was wonderful to see.

“I hope they are all inspired to do loads of reading to get the chance to win one of the books or perhaps choose a writing set.”