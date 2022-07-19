The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, held the ceremony at the John Fretwell Centre with more than 400 people in attendance.

The winners were recognised for exceptional work in subject areas, outstanding attitudes to learning and sporting excellence, while there was special recognition with the Governors’ Award and Headteacher's Award.

James Aldred, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted we were able to welcome parents and students back to this event to celebrate some of the fantastic work and fantastic students we have at Garibaldi.

Freya Drew, James Aldred and William Emmerson

“This is the highlight of my year and is recognition for the hard work that goes in from students, parents and staff. I am truly proud of the students and feel privileged to be able to share in celebrating their achievements this year.”

The Headteacher's Award was given to Grace Harbinson in Year 13 who excelled in all areas during her time at Garibaldi. Her attitude to learning has always been outstanding.

She discussed with staff real-world issues affecting young people and influenced change in systems and processes in school. All that she does is done confidently yet calmly and purposefully.

Staff who have taught her over the years have always held her in the highest esteem and her teachers were left unequivocally she will go on to more success when she leaves the school.

Grace said: “I feel honoured to receive the Headteacher's Award and I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff at Garibaldi who have consistently supported my journey and made my time memorable. I will always be grateful for the opportunities that I have been given.”

The Governors’ Award was presented by Chair of Governors Cate Hunt to Year 10 student William Emmerson for his effort and determination over the past year, continuous exceptional attitude to learning and commitment to his studies.

William said: “I am really thankful for the support of my parents and the staff throughout my time in school, I couldn’t have won this award without them.”

Mrs Hunt said: “This is a really special event to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the young people. On behalf of the Board of Governors, we congratulate the students for their achievements.

“I would also like to thank and congratulate all the school staff who worked so hard to ensure that the event was so memorable. The school students receiving the awards are a real credit to our community.”

Freya Drew, in Year 9, received the highest number of nominations for awards and was presented with three on the night, including the Head of Year award.

She said: “It’s an honour to come to this school every day and even more of an honour to receive the awards.

“I have a lot of respect for every teacher and I know that the respect is reciprocated which makes coming to school a pleasure.