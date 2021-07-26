Carly Stendall, Alex Brompton (Chaplain), Rachel Mapp, Lisa McVeigh (Principal of The Samworth Church Academy), Val Leivers, Wendy Patterson, Charlie Linton, Harry Bridges, Fr Matthew Askey, Grace Smart, Jane Lewis, Evie Mason and Connor Summerell

Awards were presented for creativity and innovation in teaching and learning, building a God-loving community and environment for all, inspirational leadership, Good Samaritan Award, Gem Award (going the extra mile) and the Diocesan Director’s and/or Bishop’s lifetime achievement award for outstanding contribution to church schools.

Father Matthew Askey, who presented the awards, said: “The Church School Awards are to celebrate those virtues that are so important for all of us, but which so often get forgotten. Anyone and everyone takes part in this, because all of us wants what is best.

"The Awards are new this year, it’s the first time they have been given and we invited all of the church schools of this diocese to take part and to celebrate those people who make all the difference.

“We all know someone who will go that extra mile, and who really does care about others. This is what is so important, the Christian values that are so evident in our schools and that we want to recognise, to celebrate those people who really do make a difference to us all, in the ordinary everyday life we share.

The event for all Church of England schools in the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham was originally set to take place at Southwell Minster but due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremony for Samworth Church Academy award recipients was moved to take place at the Academy.

Alex Brompton, Samworth Church Academy’s Chaplain, said: “The awards are a recognition from the Diocese of the amazing achievements of the people that make up our Academy community.

"They celebrate the things that make The Samworth Church Academy a great place to study and to work.

"We love to recognise the contribution of our community, whether that's for achievements in the classroom, on the sports field, or celebrating the character of students and staff members who go out of their way to make a difference.”