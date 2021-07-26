The Restart Scheme provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are long-term unemployed, and forms part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs.

One of the companies involved in the scheme is Maximus UK who is in the process of recruiting more than 1,000 new employees in the UK and will partner with Futures, a local social enterprise and experienced employment and skills provider, to operate and expand its existing presence in Mansfield

Dr Paul Williams, division president of Maximus UK, said: “Through delivery of the Restart Scheme, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy.

"We are looking forward to working with local community partners to help thousands of people to access effective, tailored support and overcome barriers so that they can get back into work.”

In Nottinghamshire, over 20,000 people will be supported to find employment through the Restart Scheme including more than 2,000 in both Mansfield and Ashfield.

Paul Price-Hazlehurst, interim CEO at Futures, said: “We believe that opportunity through work and training changes lives. We’re raring to get going with this new scheme alongside our partners across the area.”