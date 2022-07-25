Mansfield school recognised for its work to become more sustainable and eco-friendly

The Academy’s journey towards receiving the award involved the establishment of its “Brunts Eco Council” in 2020 when the school community decided it wanted to take steps towards becoming more sustainable.

Under the guidance of lead teachers, Alex Emery, Georgia Archer, Craig Foster and Nicolle Watson, the student Eco Council reviewed its current level of sustainability and then set out three main areas to focus on for improvement. These were litter, waste and water.

Students then helped to develop a whole-school action plan with clear aims, including a litter collection rota, uniform swap-shop, the planting of more than 60 trees, securing funding for the installation of water fountains to reduce plastic bottle waste, greater levels of recycling, a seasonal food garden and the creation of Eco Activity sessions to educate students on how to be more sustainable.

The judges were particularly impressed by how the students took ownership of the campaign. They commented on the creation of a large Eco Council, its initial environmental review and how its corresponding action plan was “SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time Bound)”.

The judges also remarked on the quality of other aspects of the student’s work which included taking meeting minutes as well as planning and presenting their ideas to the Academy’s trustees.

Carl Atkin, principal of Brunts Academy said: “I am immensely proud of our Academy community and can only echo the judges’ comments that everyone involved in the Eco-Schools Green Flag award should take immense pride in their achievement.

The school held a vegan taster session

"It's a great demonstration of how our students are going the extra mile in addition to their school work, to enable their passion for environmentalism and help the planet.”

Wayne Norrie, interim CEO of The Evolve Trust, said: “I have seen the incredible amount of hard work and dedication that the students have invested in this sustainability campaign.

"I am so proud of the Eco Committee, the staff supporting them as well as the collective improvements that the community have made to protect our planet for future generations.”