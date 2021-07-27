Mansfield school pupils learn about the outdoors at their own Forest School

Mathew Vernon, teaching assistant and Forest School lead, said: “All children at The Flying High Academy have access to the Forest School and the area can be used for a range of learning opportunities.

"I work alongside teachers to deliver lessons on a topic or specific area of the curriculum, and evidence shows that learning out of doors makes children’s lessons particularly memorable.

“Children are able to take part in projects to plan and build using natural resources, enhancing their ability to problem solve and think of logical solutions to create their final project, such as a den.

Flying High Academy children enjoying den building in their own Forest School

"The forest also provides a calm environment for children, allowing time out of the busy school building, this can help children socially and emotionally within the safety of their group.”

“Our school is very lucky to have a small young woodland on site, meaning that children can have regular and easy access to Forest School sessions.

“Our children have a first-hand view of the changing seasons in the forest and learn about maintaining the natural environment in their school.

"Children take part in a range of different sessions depending on their year group, from creating pictures using nature to cutting up and cooking food on a campfire.”