Mansfield students help create shed for Ashfield community volunteer project

Mansfield students helped to create a shed for an Ashfield community volunteer allotment project.

By Dale Spridgeon
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:00 pm

Vision West Nottinghamshire College bench joinery students, along with the college’s work placement team made the shed for the Ashfield Voluntary Action's allotment.

Cash for the project came from the Mansfield Building Society.

The bench joinery students devised the wooden shed in their workshop in a flat pack style with the support of tutor Reece Pridmore. Two students erected the shed on the allotment, with support from tutor Mark Porter and an external company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Vision West Nottinghamshire College bench joinery students and work placement team have created a shed for the Ashfield Voluntary Action's allotment and Mansfield Building Society provided the funding.

Read More

Read More
Intrepid officers boost Sutton hospice care by £5,400 with epic Scottish Highlan...

Gemma Burke, work placement engagement officer for Vision West Nottinghamshire College said:

“The project really has had a community feel with all parties involved helping and giving something back whilst giving our students a chance to show off their skilsl on site and in the workshop.”

“The project was months in planning and involved lots of hard work, Covid absence caused some delays,but the shed was delivered, and the recipients were over the moon.”

Vision West Nottinghamshire College bench joinery students and work placement team have created a shed for the Ashfield Voluntary Action's allotment and Mansfield Building Society provided the funding.

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldAshfield