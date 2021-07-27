Vision West Nottinghamshire College bench joinery students, along with the college’s work placement team made the shed for the Ashfield Voluntary Action's allotment.

Cash for the project came from the Mansfield Building Society.

The bench joinery students devised the wooden shed in their workshop in a flat pack style with the support of tutor Reece Pridmore. Two students erected the shed on the allotment, with support from tutor Mark Porter and an external company.

Gemma Burke, work placement engagement officer for Vision West Nottinghamshire College said:

“The project really has had a community feel with all parties involved helping and giving something back whilst giving our students a chance to show off their skilsl on site and in the workshop.”

“The project was months in planning and involved lots of hard work, Covid absence caused some delays,but the shed was delivered, and the recipients were over the moon.”

