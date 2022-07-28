Mansfield school praised by Ofsted for improvements since last inspection

During the inspection inspectors judged that leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action to ensure the removal of Special measures.

Inspectors praised leaders for the Academy’s effective safeguarding policies, which are now considered one of its strengths and which have helped create a safe and caring environment for pupils and staff.

Overall, Ofsted rated the Academy as ‘Inadequate’ however, it is in a strong position to build on its improvement strategy and positive trajectory.

Harlow Academy has been praised for significant improvements following its latest Ofsted inspection

Luci Windle, executive headteacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our entire school community over recent months and are delighted that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“While there is always more work to be done, this positive feedback is encouraging and a testament to the hard work of our staff, parents and carers and wider school community and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them to ensure the best possible support is provided.”

Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, said: “First and foremost, I would like to congratulate our wonderful school community on this fantastic achievement. This feedback from Ofsted is very much welcomed and is such well-deserved recognition of the collaborative work that has been undertaken over recent months.

“While significant progress has been made, this is just the beginning and I look forward to formally welcoming Harlow Academy to Nexus Multi Academy Trust in the new academic year. We are excited to keep working closely alongside our colleagues and parents and carers as we continue to build an inspiring and supportive school community.”

Wayne Norrie, interim CEO of The Evolve Trust, said: “The outcome of this Ofsted report is not to be underestimated.

"Under the strong leadership of Luci and Warren, the entire Academy has worked immensely hard to achieve this outcome, and I am incredibly proud of their efforts.