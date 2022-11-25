GPs in Mansfield: The 10 surgeries with the longest waits for appointments

Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Mansfield have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

These are the 10 GP practices in Mansfield with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days.

1. St Peter's Medical Practice At St Peter's Medical Practice, Chaucer House, 17.8% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Sandy Lane Surgery At Sandy Lane Surgery, 15.6% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: m Photo Sales

3. Forest Medical At Rosemary Street Health Centre, 14.8% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: m Photo Sales

4. Crown Medical Centre, Sherwood Medical Partnership At Crown Medical Centre on Crown Farm Way, 13.5% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: m Photo Sales