Mansfield school girl who started a clean up campaign recognised for her efforts

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams attended an assembly at Farmilo School along with members of the Community Safety team to present Sophie Wells, seven, with a pink high-vis and matching litter-picking stick, and swimming vouchers for her efforts.

Sophie began her campaign to clean up the streets after walking her dog with her mum near Westfield Lane and noticing rubbish on their route. They came back the following night, armed with rubbish bags, and cleared the area.

Since then, Sophie has already covered over a mile near her home and filled four bags of rubbish.

Sophie Wells with headteacher, Mayor Andy Abrahams, Elaine Quince from the Community Safety Team and Neil Slater, community safety officer

Sophie’s mum Kath Wells said her daughter’s work had made her family think about the broader implications that leaving litter causes.

She said: “Sophie constantly comments on littering and asks why people do it. On holiday she was mortified that there was rubbish in the harbour; she is very aware of her surroundings.

“Now the nights are drawing in, Sophie is keen to do her litter picks when she can – even asking if she can take some bags to school with her.

“She always says to me, mummy, it’s our community and environment. It’s what we all should be doing to look after it, and as a parent, it just makes you so proud.

“To say she is only seven-years-old, the values she is learning and embracing from school are being embedded and taken on board."

Since Sophie began this initiative, Kath says the effect has rubbed off on her siblings too.

She said: “They have all been spurred on by the great work Sophie is doing, saying how amazing she is, and it is making them think twice too.

"I hope she continues with this can-do attitude throughout her life.”

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Sophie, what a little superstar she is. She has shown that it’s not words but actions that count. She saw the litter and took it upon herself to go litter-picking, a great inspiration for us all.