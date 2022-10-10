The new pod branch opened today (Monday, October 10) in the car park of St Peters Retail Park, providing better access for local customers and meeting increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Mansfield is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Webuyanycar today runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands and has over 140,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot.

Richard said: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

"Our new Mansfield branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”