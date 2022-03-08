High Oakham Primary School World Book Day. Wheres Wally winners, Adam, Darcy and Mrs Thomas.

The pupils at High Oakham Primary School took part in a whole week of activities marking World Book Day,

Mrs Kerry Boaler the school’s assistant headteacher and reading lead organised the inspiring activities to “promote the love of reading and engagement in books and literature for the whole school.”

Highlights included the ‘masked reader’ – an activity, where films were released each morning, leaving the whole school to guess ‘who it is that reading a story in a costume?’ followed by a ‘take it off’ reveal at the end the day.

High Oakham Primary School World Book Day week of activities - year 2 pupils heard a bedtime story in their PJ's.

There was also a ‘Where’s Wally’ hunt around the school and a ‘book tasting.’

A ‘booknic’ book themed picnic was held outside, and there was a live streamed performance of ‘Matilda and Friends’ plus a live story from author Michael Morpurgo.

The children got the grown ups involved with an ‘Extreme Reading’ photo competition, showing them reading in unusual places!

High Oakham Primary School World Book Day. George with his 'Supertato' design.

The ‘You on the front cover’ saw children put their own images onto the cover of a favourite book. They also made book scenes using vegetables and egg boxes and heard a bedtime story in their pajamas!

Kerry Boaler said: “The week went exceptionally well and the children loved it! It was a huge success, and coincided with the launch of our reading ambassadors scheme.

"Our year six pupils have been amazing at promoting our newly purchased £3000 worth of ‘50 recommended reads’ for each year group.”

The carefully chosen books have been purchased to give every child the opportunity to read, and will see the older children reading to the younger ones.

High Oakham Primary School World Book Day week of events - Year 2 pupils with Beegu a book they have been reading

Headteacher Mrs Stephanie Astle said "We love reading at High Oakham and the children really enjoyed the week’s events.

“It is a credit to Mrs Boaler that she arranged fun and inspirational activities over a whole week, World Book Day is just a day, but because of our love of books and reading it has developed into a longer event as the children are so engaged with it.

"They had great time and so did the parents!”

High Oakham Primary School - Tyler and Noah with vegetable book characters.