Burger King already has one drive-thru restaurant in Mansfield at Portland Retail Park, close to the town centre.

But now, the fast food giant will have a second one on Southwell Road West – almost directly opposite a McDonald’s drive-thru – as part of plans announced last year to build another 200 restaurants across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site-wide permission for two drive-thru restaurants, a restaurant and a vehicle hire unit was granted for the site back in July 2020.

Burger King already has one drive-thru in Mansfield - and plans for a second one have been approved. Photo: Google

Three food and drink chains – Greggs, Dunkin’ Donuts and Costa – are now established at the site.

As well as the restaurant, there will be car parking space for 21 vehicles, including disabled parking bays and electric vehicle charging points.

There will also be two waiting areas for customers using the drive-thru, while the restaurant itself will provide seating capacity for 36 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its planning statement, the developers said: "The principal use of this site for drive-thrus has already been established and it was accepted in the determination of the previous permission that the development meets the need of the Ransom Wood Business Park.

“It is considered an additional drive-thru café/takeaway unit would provide more choice to customers already using this existing units, rather than drawing high levels of trade away from existing town centres.

“The application site is the only site that is available and suitable for the broad type of development proposed by the applicant and is the only site suitable for the development proposed.

“The entire site is allocated in the adopted Mansfield Local Plan for development.

“The final plot is the subject of the current proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has detailed planning permission for the vehicle hire unit use with extensive parking and hard-standing with little landscaping.

“The emerging proposals have the potential to improve on the landscaping/habitat creation provision on the site.

"While it is recognised that the proposed use will generate additional vehicles, the uplift is considered to be negligible and would not result in a detrimental impact on the local highway network.”