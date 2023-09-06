Pretty Mansfield bungalow with extension and workshop is an affordable beauty
Beautifully appointed and located in a popular suburban area, the two-bedroom, semi-detached property is affordable too, with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners asking for £230,000.
As our photo gallery below shows, the Richmond Drive bungalow, positioned towards the end of a cul-de-sac, is in immaculate condition throughout, both inside and outside.
It was built in the late 1980s but has been significantly upgraded and improved since then, most notably in 2016 when the wonderful garden room was added.
The rest of the interior comprises an L-shaped entrance hall, kitchen, lounge, dining area, the two bedrooms and a modern shower room. It benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.
Outside, a circular block-paved frontage has slate chippings to the borders, with plants. A driveway to the side, with large gates, provides off-street parking space.
At the back is a delightful, landscaped garden featuring an extensive block-paved patio, artificial lawn, plants and a lovely wisteria tree. It is enclosed on all sides by low walls or fencing, while a detached outbuilding contains a handy workshop.
