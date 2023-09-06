News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
This pretty two-bedroom bungalow, with garden room extension and detached workshop, on Richmond Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market for £230,000 with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.This pretty two-bedroom bungalow, with garden room extension and detached workshop, on Richmond Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market for £230,000 with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.
This pretty two-bedroom bungalow, with garden room extension and detached workshop, on Richmond Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market for £230,000 with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Pretty Mansfield bungalow with extension and workshop is an affordable beauty

Couples looking to downsize or planning for retirement are sure to be bowled over by this pretty bungalow in Mansfield Woodhouse, complete with garden room extension and detached workshop.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST

Beautifully appointed and located in a popular suburban area, the two-bedroom, semi-detached property is affordable too, with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners asking for £230,000.

As our photo gallery below shows, the Richmond Drive bungalow, positioned towards the end of a cul-de-sac, is in immaculate condition throughout, both inside and outside.

It was built in the late 1980s but has been significantly upgraded and improved since then, most notably in 2016 when the wonderful garden room was added.

The rest of the interior comprises an L-shaped entrance hall, kitchen, lounge, dining area, the two bedrooms and a modern shower room. It benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Outside, a circular block-paved frontage has slate chippings to the borders, with plants. A driveway to the side, with large gates, provides off-street parking space.

At the back is a delightful, landscaped garden featuring an extensive block-paved patio, artificial lawn, plants and a lovely wisteria tree. It is enclosed on all sides by low walls or fencing, while a detached outbuilding contains a handy workshop.

After browsing through the photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Let's step inside, via the L-shaped entrance hallway, which has a tiled floor and seven ceiling spotlights. There is also a built-in pantry cupboard with shelving and access, via ladder, to a loft hatch.

1. Let's step inside

Let's step inside, via the L-shaped entrance hallway, which has a tiled floor and seven ceiling spotlights. There is also a built-in pantry cupboard with shelving and access, via ladder, to a loft hatch. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A second shot of the entrance hall, showing doors that lead into the lounge and kitchen.

2. Doors to lounge and kitchen

A second shot of the entrance hall, showing doors that lead into the lounge and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
As one set of doors is flung open, you are welcomed into the lounge, which is the main reception room at the £230,000 bungalow.

3. Into the main reception room

As one set of doors is flung open, you are welcomed into the lounge, which is the main reception room at the £230,000 bungalow. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge is a comfortable, good-sized room, with coving to the ceiling and a double-glazed bow window facing the front of the property.

4. Comfortable lounge

The lounge is a comfortable, good-sized room, with coving to the ceiling and a double-glazed bow window facing the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla