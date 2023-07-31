Stylists from Mark Leeson, Mansfield have been shortlisted for four awards at the 39th HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

The awards are widely regarded as the top UK annual hairdressing celebration for stylists across the country.

Richard Darby, creative director, said: “It’s a dream come true to make the finals, particularly in three categories.

Mark Leeson.

“Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names we admire so much feels very special.

“I’m incredibly proud of my stylists and our collections and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating them.”

The salon is through in the artistic team of the year category – while Olivia Binch has finalised for eastern hairdresser of the year.

Both Bayleigh Peace and Laura Scott are shortlisted for men’s hairdresser of the year.

And Mark Leeson has been honoured with a nomination for British hairdresser of the year.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of hairdressing professionals and international trade press.

The finalists have each grown a reputation for their creative artistry, dedication to their craft and global influence.

Judged anonymously by more than 100 leading hairdressers, including celebrity stylists and former winners, the winners will be announced during a red-carpet

ceremony on Monday, November 27 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

The finalists made the shortlist after submitting four photos demonstrating the breadth of their hairdressing expertise, both technical and creative abilities.

They will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “Almost forty years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to

be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing.

“Celebrating the artistry and expertise of the remarkable individuals that make up our industry.

“The Mark Leeson team have presented work that is both eye-catching and inspiring, showcasing a diversity of skills and an eye for detail.

“They should feel incredibly proud to have made an impact amongst such impressive competition.”