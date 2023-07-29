Green light for Sutton care home and to convert Mansfield social club into HMOs

Latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, July 24, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

82 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension;

Newgate Lane Social Club, on the corner of Newgate Lane and Gladstone Street. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Parkside, 17 The Park, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to one tree;

1 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to two trees;

8 Ransom Road, Rainworth: Two-storey side/rear and single-storey rear extensions;

1 Beechdale Road, Forest Town: Single-storey side extension to create garage, single-storey rear extension, conversion of existing garage;

Hillocks Primary Academy, The Hillocks, Sutton. (Photo by: Google Maps)

6 Ringwood Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension;

62 Leadale Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front and rear extensions, two-storey side extension, loft conversion with dormer, new roof covering and replacement of windows and doors;

293 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Felling of tree.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

22 Kingsley Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

Newgate Lane Social Club, 137-139 Newgate Lane and 1 and 1A Gladstone Street, Mansfield: Change of use of social club, retail unit and ground-floor apartment to form one six-bedroom and one seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation, including demolition of single-storey rear extension and construction of single-storey rear extension and other alterations. Conditional permission;

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works and removal of trees. Conditional permission;

Vacant plot of land south of Ransom Wood, north-east of A6191/Sherwood Avenue roundabout, Mansfield: Illuminated and non-illuminated signage. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

Hacienda, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Self-build dwelling;

21 Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey extension to front, side and rear elevations;

14 Sutton Close, Sutton: Dwelling;

8 The Ropeway, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

19 Shelford Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear and side extension;

21 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

4 Westbourne View, Sutton: Change of use of outbuilding to dog grooming;

An Nur, 7 St Michaels View, Selston: Fence;

29 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Pergola;

Jacksdale Garden Centre, Main Road, Jacksdale: New covered sales area;

Shire Carr Farm House, Kirkby Lane, Pinxton: Change of use of agricultural barn to storage and distribution;

Land on west side of Grange Close, Teversal: Two dwellings and garages;

80 Moseley Road, Annesley: Change of use of annexe to independent dwelling;

90 Portland Road, Selston: Summerhouse and shed.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

14 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Change of use of two residential properties to residential care home complex. Conditional permission;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Side extension and porch to front. Conditional permission;

8 Kingsholm Road, Kirkby: Conversion of carport to garage. Conditional permission;

111 Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Removal of existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Street record, Mansfield Road, Selston: 5g telecoms installation: h3g 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets: Refused;

The Old Granary, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Single storey extension and minor alterations. Conditional permission;

109 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

38 Bourne Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of one residential property and construction of three residential properties. Conditional permission;

1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Dwelling and associated parking: Refused;

Waterfield House, 10B Outram Street, Sutton: Shop front alterations. Conditional permission;

Hillocks Primary Academy, The Hillocks, Sutton: Mobile classrooms. Conditional permission;

70 Outram Street, Sutton: Change from commercial premises to two flats: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

The White House, Mansfield Road, Scarcliffe: Replacement single-storey front extension and demolition of existing attached garage and its replacement with a two-storey side extension;

12 Beech Avenue, Pinxton: Siting of a caravan/mobile home for incidental/ancillary use;

22 Sporton Lane, South Normanton: Change of use for internal professional services in the study and garage spaces of the detached property to operate a dog care business that can accommodate up to 10 dogs;

Elms Grange, 1 Castle View, Palterton: Works to tree;

160 Station Road, Shirebrook: Replacement of existing shop front;

162 Station Road, Shirebrook: Replacement of existing shop front;

142 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Internal and external alterations to create two semi-detached bungalows.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

The Rectory, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Works to trees: Approved;

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of empty building previously used as office space to four single-bedroom apartments: Approved;

21 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Fence. Conditional permission;

Site of former Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Installation of HVAC condensing units on first-floor roof area with screening. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

The Retreat, Linby Lane, Linby: Trim back over hanging branches at rear boundary.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

17 Main Street, Papplewick: Pergola at rear of existing detached garage. Withdrawn;

Weir Mills Cottage, Quarry Lane, Linby: Retention of garage. Withdrawn;

22 Forest Lane, Papplewick: Two-storey rear extension; single-storey side extension. Withdrawn;

Land adjacent Sherwood Croft, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Infill dwelling: Refused;

Land to rear 169 Mansfield Road, Papplewick: Demolition of single-storey arched and flat roof structures and erection of five three-bedroom bungalows including associated works. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

63 The Markhams, Ollerton: Replacement fencing and erection of a steel fabricated gate;

Severn Trent Water, Boughton Pumping Station, Brake Lane, Boughton: Two CCTV cameras;

6 Skylark Way, Clipstone: Detached garage;

Land to south of Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Change of use from agricultural to secure dog walking field. Including erection of field shelter, fencing and gate;

Plot 12, New Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of land to equestrian use;

Greetings Gift Shop/Ivanhoe, Forest Road, Ollerton: Change of use of first floor to two flats;

St Michael’s CE Primary School, Branston Avenue, Farnsfield: Multi-use games area and trim trail;

Holmwood, 187 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Demolition of dwelling and construction of three detached three-bedroom dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Orange mast, Rufford Hills, Rufford Lane, Rufford: Three antennas, two 0.6-metre dishes at 19m onto new support pole, equipment cabinet on existing base, meter cabinet onto new concrete base, ancillary equipment, two lightning rods on the top of the antenna pole. No objection;

Power House, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Retain minor amendments to the approved permanent cap design for Heapstead 2 and new wall adjacent to rail equipment and concrete cap ‘traverse’. Approved;

1 The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Demolish garage and store, new detached garage. Refused;

The Magnolias, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Boundary wall. Refused;

