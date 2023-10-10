Mansfield salon launches Christmas appeal to help kids and elderly in hospital
Wood’s Of Westgate is collecting selection boxes to present to youngsters who find themselves at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton over the Christmas holiday.
The salon is aiming to collect at least 100 of the boxes from caring customers this year, with some going to elderly people at the hospital too.
Award-winning manager Alanya Jennings said: “We feel strongly about giving back to the community and making people smile if they won’t be able to get home for Christmas.
"We would appreciate it if anyone would like to donate a selection box and bring it into the salon before December 16.
"We would love to be able to reach our target of 100 boxes this year and would appreciate all the help we can get to smash our goal.”
This is the third year Wood’s Of Westgate has run a Christmas appeal after it was a big success during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff also collect Easter eggs for children and the elderly in hospital every Easter.
"The feeling of knowing someone will receive something is such a heartwarming feeling,” Alanya added. “For example, not all elderly people have family who will take them a gift.
"We would love our clients, friends and families to donate a selection box. If we could reach our target, it would be our own version of a Christmas miracle.
"If you can’t make it into the salon, drop us a message on social media and we may be able to collect on your behalf.”
Dozens of boxes were handed over to King’s Mill by Alanya and the salon’s owner, Hayley Wood, last Christmas. In return, the hospital presented the salon with a special certificate as a token of its appreciation.
Hayley, who has seen the salon thrive since opening it in 2021, said: “Thanks to everyone who is supporting us in spreading some joy.”
The West Gate salon is open from 9 am on Tuesdays to Fridays, closing at 9 pm on Tuesdays, 5 pm on Wednesdays, 7 pm on Thursdays and 2 pm on Fridays. The opening hours for Saturdays are 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.