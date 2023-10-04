When experienced estate agents BuckleyBrown scream: “What an incredible find!”, property-hunters in Mansfield know they’re on to something special.

And so it is with this exquisite four-bedroom gem located in the sought-after area of Berry Hill, which is on the market for £725,000.

A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown says: “Standing proud on an incredible plot at Birch Grove Gardens, this home is perfectly designed for family living and comfort. It boasts spacious interiors and a wealth of wonderful features.”

It also boasts an expansive garden, spanning 800 square feet, complete with lush lawns, two patio seating areas, storage sheds, mature trees and shrubs and a separate conservatory that houses a hot tub.

Our photo gallery below takes you round the magnificent house, with the ground floor designed for both practicality and luxury. The heart of the property is a remarkable kitchen, thoughtfully designed for cooking and entertaining. Patio doors open out to the garden, and a utility room sits nearby.

The lounge is equally impressive, particularly with its cosy feature fireplace, while the first floor unveils four exceptional bedrooms, offering endless opportunities for personalisation. The master has access to a superb five-piece en suite, while there is an additional family bathroom too.

As well as the garden, the exterior features a private, gated driveway with off-street parking space for multiple vehicles, and also a secure and attached garage.

After browsing through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Remarkable kitchen At the heart of the £725,000 Birch Grove Gardens home is this remarkable kitchen/diner, which is where we launch our photo tour. It comes complete with a range of modern wall and base units, with complementary worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Style and sparkle With integrated appliances and ample dining space, the kitchen is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. Those appliances include an oven with hob and extractor fan over, while there is space for a double fridge/freezer. Tiled flooring and spotlights add to the room's style and sparkle. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast bar and patio doors The kitchen/diner includes a central island with breakfast bar and, as you can see in the background, patio doors lead out to the back garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Delightful dining The kitchen at the £725,000 Berry Hill property flows seamlessly into this delightful dining area. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales