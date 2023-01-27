The event recognised the talents and hard work of this outstanding, award-winning team and bespoke, hand-engraved trophies were handed out to five standout stars.

These went to Lisa Graham for Employee of the Year, Shaun Hall, Retailer of the Year, Chloe Ash, Most Improved Stylist, Eve Limb, Apprentice of the Year and Joseph l’Anson, Customer Delight.

Bespoke, hand-engraved trophies went to the salon's standout stars

Mark Leeson, co-owner, and Richard Darby, creative director, said: “Our philosophy at Mark Leeson is to give everyone the belief to be their best.

"Whether that’s with education or opportunities beyond the salon, the whole team gets to experience everything the hair industry has to offer.

"We believe strongly in rewarding great work with recognition, so a day like this allows us to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and dedication we have within our exceptional team.”