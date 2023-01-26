Foodbanks in Derbyshire given a funding boost thanks to contractors donation

Futures Housing Group raised a total of £7,000 which has been donated to foodbanks across the area where their customers live.

The amount was raised by two contractors Futures use for gas servicing at customer’s properties, J Tomlinson and Aaron Services, who agreed to build up a pot of money for every time Futures successfully scheduled a free gas safety check, at a customer’s home on a first attempt.

J Tomlinson raised £3,500 which Futures split across seven food banks including South Normanton Area foodbank, Oscari Church of Christ in Riddings and 1538 in Ironville.

Handing over a cheque to Oscari Church of Christ foodbank in Riddings, Derbyshire.

All food banks received a combination of financial donations, high street shopping vouchers, and food and toiletries.

Tracey Gibson, organiser at Oscari said: “The cheque we received means a pallet of frozen food. That pallet of frozen food means 300 families are guaranteed a hot meal at night-time.

"On average, each family has two children, so that makes four people per family. Those four people per family equate to 1,200 people being fed. So, the stark reality of it is that without the generosity of donors like yourselves, 1,200 people would go without food. That’s a frightening thought. The cheque is a lifeline and a literal life saver to the people we help.”

