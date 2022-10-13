Mansfield Rotary Club members to walk a Mile for Polio to raise awarness of World Polio Day

Mansfield Rotarians will be walking one Mile for Polio at 11am on Sunday, October 23, at Berry Hill Park.

There is no need to register, just turn up at the park. It is hoped that everyone who takes part will donate £1. A collection bucket will be available at the start.

This is just one of the events being organised by Rotarians and the money raised will be donated to End Polio Now.

The aim is to raise £3,000 between clubs across the district and the amount raised will be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Everyone is welcome to take part, young and old, children and grandchildren too.