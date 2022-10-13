News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mansfield Rotary Club members to walk a Mile for Polio to raise awarness of World Polio Day

Mansfield Rotary Club members will be marking World Polio Day by walking one mile and raising money for End Polio Now.

By Shelley Marriott
25 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mansfield Rotarians will be walking one Mile for Polio at 11am on Sunday, October 23, at Berry Hill Park.

There is no need to register, just turn up at the park. It is hoped that everyone who takes part will donate £1. A collection bucket will be available at the start.

This is just one of the events being organised by Rotarians and the money raised will be donated to End Polio Now.

Mansfield Rotarians are walking one Mile for Polio

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Mansfield shopfitters celebrates latest project as new Dunkin store opens

The aim is to raise £3,000 between clubs across the district and the amount raised will be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Everyone is welcome to take part, young and old, children and grandchildren too.

For more information about World Polio Day, which takes place on Monday, October 24, and the charity visit www.endpolio.org.

PolioBill and Melinda Gates Foundation