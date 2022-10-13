Mansfield shopfitters celebrates latest project as new Dunkin store opens

This is the second shopfitting project for Jephsons Shopfitters within the last business quarter, having completed the Taco Bell project just weeks ago.

Wayne Stringfellow, sales and marketing director for Jephsons Shopfitters, shared: “We are a Mansfield-based company and thrive from employing local people and giving back to local incentives when we can.

"We pride ourselves in having a presence locally and entirely supporting regeneration projects and improvements made to the gateway to the town.

Dunkin opened a new store off Southwell Road West, Mansfield

"Chris and his team have done a great job so far and have already created 21 new jobs filled by local people.”