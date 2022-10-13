Mansfield shopfitters celebrates latest project as new Dunkin store opens
Dunkin opened a new store in Mansfield which is also the latest project for Jephsons Shopfitters.
This is the second shopfitting project for Jephsons Shopfitters within the last business quarter, having completed the Taco Bell project just weeks ago.
Wayne Stringfellow, sales and marketing director for Jephsons Shopfitters, shared: “We are a Mansfield-based company and thrive from employing local people and giving back to local incentives when we can.
"We pride ourselves in having a presence locally and entirely supporting regeneration projects and improvements made to the gateway to the town.
"Chris and his team have done a great job so far and have already created 21 new jobs filled by local people.”
To mark the opening of their store, off Southwell Road West, Dunkin hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways and games for customers, as well as offering 25 per cent off all orders for seven days.