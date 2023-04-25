News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Rotary Club host a special event for Ukrainian families

A special event was held to recognise the support given to Ukrainians now living in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

The St George’s Day Afternoon High Tea, on Sunday, April 23, was organised by Mansfield Rotary Club and attended by families from Ukraine who have settled in the community since fleeing the war-torn country.

Host families who have opened their homes to welcome and support them were also in attendance at the event, which featured a 90-minute performance by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble.

Mansfield Rotary hosted a St George’s Day Afternoon High TeaMansfield Rotary hosted a St George’s Day Afternoon High Tea
Karen Johnson, Mansfield Rotary Club president, said: “This special event provided us with an appropriate opportunity to acknowledge the huge sacrifice our guests have made in leaving their native country to come and live in Mansfield – as well as thank those who have opened their homes to support these amazing people.

“We all had a wonderful afternoon, and it was fantastic to enjoy a typical English afternoon tea while being entertained by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble – who performed a series of traditional Ukrainian songs.

“We hope our guests enjoyed their short time with us on Sunday just as much as we did hosting them – and it was fascinating to listen to their stories about life in Ukraine before the invasion and how they’ve settled here in Mansfield.

“We also hope they enjoy their time in Mansfield and take advantage of what our town and its surrounding areas have to offer until it is safe for them to return their homeland.

The even included a moving 90-minute performance by the Nottingham Ukrainian EnsembleThe even included a moving 90-minute performance by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble
“Everyone at Mansfield Rotary would like to wish them all the very best for the future and for peace to return to Ukraine as soon as possible.”

