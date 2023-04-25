The St George’s Day Afternoon High Tea, on Sunday, April 23, was organised by Mansfield Rotary Club and attended by families from Ukraine who have settled in the community since fleeing the war-torn country.

Host families who have opened their homes to welcome and support them were also in attendance at the event, which featured a 90-minute performance by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Rotary hosted a St George’s Day Afternoon High Tea

Karen Johnson, Mansfield Rotary Club president, said: “This special event provided us with an appropriate opportunity to acknowledge the huge sacrifice our guests have made in leaving their native country to come and live in Mansfield – as well as thank those who have opened their homes to support these amazing people.

“We all had a wonderful afternoon, and it was fantastic to enjoy a typical English afternoon tea while being entertained by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble – who performed a series of traditional Ukrainian songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope our guests enjoyed their short time with us on Sunday just as much as we did hosting them – and it was fascinating to listen to their stories about life in Ukraine before the invasion and how they’ve settled here in Mansfield.

“We also hope they enjoy their time in Mansfield and take advantage of what our town and its surrounding areas have to offer until it is safe for them to return their homeland.

The even included a moving 90-minute performance by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble