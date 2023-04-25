Enjoy a lovely spring garden in Mansfield as it opens to the public for the first time

Spring is here so it is the time for getting outside and enjoying the spring sunshine and visiting a Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme open garden.

Garden visiting is a national hobby which we can all enjoy, a chance to meet with like minded gardeners, and be inspired by the beauty of the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday (April 30) a lovely spring garden in Mansfield is open for the National Garden Scheme from 1pm to 4.30pm.

A garden on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, will be open to the public for the first time

This is is the first time this garden has opened to the public why not go along and say hello and enjoy tea and cake in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one third acre garden at 160 Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was started from scratch in spring 2018.

There is a range of growing environments including a woodland garden, a sunny border, large island beds and a vegetable garden.

A variety of structures support many climbing plants. Of particular interest to the garden owners are Agapanthus, woodland plants such as trilliums and fruit and vegetables.

A sloping site which is wheelchair accessible with assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is dog friendly and there will be plants for sale and refreshments.

Each visit raises funds for cancer and nursing charities. Last year the National Garden Scheme donated £3.11 million pounds to its beneficiaries.