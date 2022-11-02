The group walked one mile at Berry Hill Park, joining 1.2m Rotarians across the world who had planned a local event to promote the day.

Those who walked were asked to donate just £1 which in turn would be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

A total of £91 was donated and will be sent to the End Polio Now campaign which has been supported by Rotarians for more than 40 years.

Rotarians and their families and friends walked a one-mile course around the athletics track at Berry Hill Park, with the finishing lap on the running track itself.

Pat Carlan, Mansfield Harriers chairman, was on hand to supervise walkers and provided refreshments at the finish.