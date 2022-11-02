Stephen Ravenscroft has been given a two-year criminal behaviour order for persistent anti-social behaviour after police and council officers took action.

Allegations against the 53-year-old include the use of drugs, begging, urinating in public, swearing and shouting, and leaving belongings strewn across public accesses.

PC Robert Nelson, of Nottinghamshire Police, who applied for the order alongside Newark & Sherwood Council’s anti-social behaviour officer, said: “We have worked to offer this individual many opportunities to change his lifestyle.

“He has instead chosen to ignore these and behave in a manner that has caused nuisance and annoyance to members of the public and misery to the victims of his criminal activities.

“The terms secured in this Order will hopefully provide much needed respite for the communities that have suffered from his behaviour.”

Under the order, Ravenscroft is banned from: Entering Asda, Newark; Begging in any specified public places in Newark; Sitting, perching or crouching on the floor/pavement/doorway of any specified commercial premises in Newark; Begging in any specified place in Ollerton; Sitting on any bench on Forest Road, Ollerton, between the junction of Rufford Avenue and Sherwood Drive, Ollerton; Entering Tesco, Ollerton.

Coun Roger Jackson, council portfolio holder for cleaner, safer, greener said: “The council has worked hard to engage with Ravenscroft, exploring long-term housing options with him and assisting him to access services.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to make any progress as he failed to fully engage. However, we will continue to offer the necessary assistance he needs to help him sustain a life away from the streets.”

Sergeant Robert Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ravenscroft has been given considerable support, but has previously chosen not to accept it — it is only in the past few months that he has accepted any help. However, he has continued with his behaviour in the Ollerton area.

“We have a wider responsibility to protect our communities from anti-social behaviour, while at the same time trying to help individuals bring about improvements in their own behaviour.”

